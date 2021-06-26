State Police recapture Hamilton Co. escapee in Ft. Wayne

Rafael Rosa III, 27, Noblesville was serving a sentence for burglary and theft when he escaped June 18.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — A Hamilton County Corrections escapee is back in custody after Indiana State Police troopers tracked him down and arrested him Friday on the northwest side of Fort Wayne.

Rafael Rosa III, 27, Noblesville was serving a sentence for burglary and theft convictions at the Hamilton County Corrections facility when police said he walked away from custody on June 18.

Detectives from Hamilton County and ISP led troopers to believe that Rosa was most likely hiding out in the Fort Wayne area.

At approximately 5:30 p.m. Friday, Rosa was observed and arrested at the Knotty Pine Motel on Goshen Avenue, but not before he tried to run away again. Troopers chased Rosa and caught him without further incident.

Rosa was taken to the Allen County jail pending transfer back to the Hamilton County jail.