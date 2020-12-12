She jumped from a moving car with her baby to escape. Months later her attacker is in custody

Police say 42-year-old Quinton Rogers attacked the victim, ordered her into the back seat with her baby and threatened to kill her as he drove away.

ATLANTA — Gwinnett Police have made an arrest in a violent carjacking in which a woman was forced to jump from a moving car with her baby out of fear for her safety.

Police announced on Friday that they had arrested 42-year-old Quinton Rogers on charges of hijacking a motor vehicle and two counts of kidnapping for his alleged part in the Aug. 18 attack.

Investigators worked for months to identify and capture Rogers, who is accused of approaching his victim at the Exxon gas station at 1350 Boggs Road as she ate dinner while propped against the trunk of her car.

"The victim was visibly startled by the male when he walked up behind her," police said retracing the moments caught on surveillance video. "The male reached for what the victim believed was a gun and punched her in the face multiple times."

Police suggested in the past report that Rogers then ordered the victim into the back seat of her car alongside her baby has he stole the car.

As the car sped away from the scene with the woman and child in tow, police said he allegedly demanded money and threatened to choke and kill the victim.

"Fearing for her life, the victim grabbed her baby's car seat with the child inside and jumped from the vehicle," police said.

The woman had to receive treatment for her injuries from the fall. However, the child, despite damage to the car seat, was uninjured. The driver escaped with the vehicle, however, it was found the next day abandoned in Duluth.