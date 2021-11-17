Guilty verdict for man in double murder outside west side club in 2019

Terrance Warren killed William Walker, 23, and Charles Reeves, 42, outside a club in the 3500 block of W. 16th St. Both victims had been shot multiple times.

INDIANAPOLIS — NOTE: The above video is from a 2019 report on an arrest in the double killing.

The Marion County Prosecutor's Office announced Terrance Warren was convicted in a double killing outside a west side club in 2019. He was found guilty of two counts of murder and carrying a handgun without a license.

Warren killed William Walker, 23, and Charles Reeves, 42, outside a club in the 3500 block of West 16th Street. Both victims had been shot multiple times.

Police said the shooting was captured on security cameras at the club. In the video, you see Warren firing shots off from a handgun. Reeves is seen walking and texting in front of the building as bullets hit the pavement by him and then he falls. Walker was running toward a car when you see him collapse. Warren then takes off.

Police also received tips that Warren was behind the shooting.

When they interviewed Warren, he identified himself in an image from the security video of the shooter.