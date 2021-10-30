Groups hold peace rallies across Indianapolis during 72-hour 'cease fire'

Local groups are asking people to put down their guns through the holiday.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis is under a 72-hour cease fire this Halloween weekend. Local groups are asking people to put down their guns through the holiday. Advocates held several peace rallies around the city with hopes of curbing a record-violent year.

With two months left in the year, Indianapolis has already seen a record number of homicides.

Local leaders ask the community to put down the guns for 72 hours.

"I have hope. We can only try, right?" said Della Brown.

Brown had the idea, choosing Halloween weekend, when violence can spike.

"I didn't know what it was going to look like. I was just asking or 72 hours of no violence," Brown said.

She reached out to other advocates like Robert Booker for help.

"I almost lost my life a couple times, so I just felt there was a need to change my life and change others lives. I know it had to start with me first," Brown said. "Just try to be part of the solution because I once used to be part of the problem."

Indianapolis is under a 72 hour cease fire this Halloween weekend. Local groups are holding peace rallies in areas prone to violence. @IndyMayorJoe calls it a ‘symbol’ of a brighter future, beyond these few days. @WTHRcom pic.twitter.com/Js3Zm17BA7 — Gina Glaros (@ginaglaros) October 30, 2021

Groups are holding peace rallies around the city in areas prone to violence. A group gathered at 42nd and Post Road with signs, food and heart.

"This is incredible. I'm so speechless," Brown said.

They hope this grassroots movement will extend beyond these three days. "I think if 72 hours work, another 72 hours work, then another 72 hours can work. So, I say this is a start. If we can pull this off, we can pull anything off," Booker said.

"I think it's the symbolism that is critically important. It's the message that's critically important. More people in the city of Indianapolis need to start appreciating that it's going to take all of us working together if we want to make our community free of violence and make every neighborhood, regardless of zip code, safe again," Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett said.

"I do believe this starts with us," Booker said.