Group lays out plan for safer Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — A group met Wednesday to introduce a new six-month initiative aimed at reducing violent crime.

It is called "Stand Together for a Safer Indianapolis."

The group has set out to reduce the number of homicides in the city, with the support of IMPD, and have two main objectives.

They plan to mobilize and engage people by showing the impact of violent crime and also identify potential perpetrators and guiding them down a path to a positive future.