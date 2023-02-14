Greenwood woman charged with animal cruelty after shooting neighbor's dog

A Greenwood woman faces animal cruelty charges after prosecutors say she shot her neighbor's dog.

GREENWOOD, Ind. — A Greenwood woman faces animal cruelty charges after prosecutors say she shot her neighbor's dog who had gotten out of his family's fenced yard.

The dog, "Polo," survived the gunshot wound, but video of what happened to him is difficult to watch.

Investigators say it also directly contradicts what the suspect told them about why she opened fire.

The video evidence, shared by the Johnson County Sheriff's Department with 13News, shows 73-year-old Marian Martin on the afternoon of Feb. 4. She's on a neighbor's porch, gripping a gun.

The images come moments before court documents say she claimed an "aggressive" pit bull "came at her," forcing her to shoot.

But prosecutors and Polo's owner saw something vastly different in that video that led to animal cruelty charges.

"In that video, I didn't see a dog that was of any threat to her," said Polo's owner, Erica Rideaux. "She was really the aggressor in that video."

"I would have to agree it's ... it's disturbing," said Maj. Damian Katt, investigations commander with the Johnson County Sheriff's Department. "Her statements don't coincide with what you see in the video, certainly. For deputies, as information continued to roll out, they learned of this video and then they also learned of more than one witness whose statements didn't coincide with what the victim was stating."

Polo, whose family says is a sweet, calm dog, had gotten out of his fence Feb. 4. Rideaux said it was a windy Saturday and the wind blew the latch open.

That afternoon, Martin called 911 twice, the first time saying a "tan, aggressive pit bull" was running loose "attacking people and their dogs."

She later told deputies she went to a neighbor's house to warn them, armed with her .22. She's seen on doorbell video, knocking on the door of that neighbor's home with the gun.

Ten minutes later, she called 911 again, telling dispatchers she shot the dog.

In the video evidence, you can see Polo enter the frame, in another neighbor's side yard. Martin notices the dog, moves closer to him, takes aim and fires twice.

One shot hits him in the shoulder. She fires again, as Polo is running away.

"He didn't growl at her. He didn't bark at her. He didn't pretty much acknowledge her. He didn't charge at her. He had his head down and he was sniffing the grass, what dogs do," Rideaux said. "And she fired again as he was running away. That, to me, your intention was to not hurt him, because you had already hurt him. Your intention was to kill him."

13News reached out to Marian Martin. She didn't return our phone call.

Meanwhile, Polo is recovering from the gunshot wound. The injury is healing, although he is still walking with a limp.

His family hopes the criminal animal cruelty charge is enough to send a message: Worried about a loose pet? Get police, not a gun.