Greenwood woman charged in deadly motorcycle crash on Indy's northeast side

The crash happened June 16, 2022, at the intersection of East 30th Street and North Arlington Avenue around 7 p.m.

INDIANAPOLIS — A Greenwood woman is facing a felony charge in connection to a deadly crash involving a motorcycle in June 2022 on the northeast side of Indianapolis.

On June 16, 2022, police responded to a report of an accident involving a motorcycle and a car at the intersection of East 30th Street and North Arlington Avenue around 7 p.m.

Police arrived and found the motorcycle driver, identified in court documents as Donovan Jordan, severely injured. Medics took Jordan to a hospital in critical condition, but he died shortly after getting to the hospital.

Detectives determined Brianne Motley, of Greenwood, was driving west on East 30th Street and tried to turn south onto North Arlington Avenue but crashed into the motorcycle that was going east on East 30th Street.

The arrest report says the crash caused the motorcycle to catch fire, which made it impossible to identify the motorcycle at the scene.

Police said Motley agreed to a blood draw at a hospital and then spoke with detectives.

When police asked Motley if she had anything to drink or took any drugs prior to the crash, Motley allegedly said she drank alcohol, smoked marijuana and took ecstasy the night before while celebrating her birthday.

Detectives watched surveillance footage from a nearby business, which showed the car turning into the path of the motorcycle and crashing into it.

According to court documents, the toxicology report determined Motley's blood tested positive for multiple Delta-9 THCs, amphetamine and methamphetamine.

Police also said Motley's driving privileges had been suspended due to a prior conviction from February 2022.

Prosecutors charged Motley with causing death when operating a motor vehicle with a scheduled I or II controlled substance.