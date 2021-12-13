Greenwood teacher facing child seduction charges

Police arrested Matthew Hockersmith, a teacher at Greenwood High School, on Monday.

GREENWOOD, Ind. — A 40-year-old Greenwood High School teacher is under arrest on three counts of child seduction.

Police arrested Matthew Hockersmith on Monday. The case against him is still under investigation and police are working with the Johnson County Prosecutors Office and the Greenwood Community Schools Administration.

Formal charges against Hockersmith are expected tomorrow.

Greenwood police said additional details will be provided at that time in a joint statement from the police department, Johnson County Prosecutors Office and the Greenwood Community School Corporation.