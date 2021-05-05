Greenwood police arrest 15-year-old runaway suspected of check fraud and stealing a car

The victim told police that "something didn't feel right" and that the cashier's check appeared to be printed on cheap paper with no security features.

GREENWOOD, Ind. — The Greenwood Police Department arrested a 15-year-old runaway after a "Catch Me If You Can" type of check fraud scam.

Police were called May 4 to the 3200 block of south SR135. A man called police to his home for an issue with his BMW he was trying to sell, as he believed the buyer was trying to use a fraudulent check.

He told police that "something didn't feel right" and that the cashier's check appeared to be printed on cheap paper with no security features like watermarks or micro printing.

The suspect initially told police he was 18 years old. Police started doing some checking and discovered the silver Mustang the suspect was driving had been stolen out of Speedway. Police also found some marijuana in the car.

Police arrested the suspect and learned he was actually a 15-year-old runaway out of Indianapolis.

He's now facing the following possible charges: