Greenwood Park Mall fighting crime with license plate readers

The cameras have helped Greenwood PD find a stolen SUV and two juveniles believed to have held mall employees at gunpoint.

GREENWOOD, Ind. — Greenwood Park Mall is installing license plate readers in response to recent crime.

Flock Safety cameras will be used and are already in use by the Greenwood Police Department. GPD has had the cameras help in several investigations, including locating a stolen SUV and two juveniles believed to be involved in two incidents last month where mall employees were held at gunpoint.

The Hancock County Sheriff's Department has seen success with more than a dozen license plate readers put up across the county.

The Flock Safety ALPR cameras helped the department with dozens of cases, ranging from vehicle theft to attempted murder.

"The true number of times Flock has so far helped us develop information or solve a case is hard to accurately measure, but would number in the hundreds,” said Capt. Robert Harris, Public Information Officer for the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department.