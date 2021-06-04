Greenwood man to spend 30 years behind bars for drug-related charges

When Dewayne Lewis was arrested in 2015, authorities found the him in possession of more than $2 million and 20 kilograms of cocaine.

INDIANAPOLIS — A Greenwood man found guilty of possessing more than five kilograms of cocaine with intent to distribute was sentenced to 30 years in prison, the FBI said Monday.

Back in 2015, authorities found Dewayne Lewis, 46, in a motel room. He was in possession of 20 kilograms of cocaine, and over $2 million in cash.

His fingerprints were recovered from some of the money packaging, and Lewis confessed to his involvement in the drug distribution operation.

Case documents said Lewis was distributing large quantities of cocaine and marijuana for a drug trafficking organization operating out of northeast Indiana.

That organization allegedly obtained their drug supply from a Mexican cartel and would use tractor trailers to haul hundreds of kilograms of cocaine and marijuana from the border.

Drug shipments were offloaded to a warehouse in Angola, Indiana.

Authorities said Lewis had a lead role in the organization, distributing many kilograms of the drugs to a network of dealers throughout Indiana, Ohio, and Michigan.