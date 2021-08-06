Greenwood man sentenced 40 years for home invasion, cutting a man's throat

The victim thought Carlisle was coming over to hang out but when he arrived, Carlisle tied the victim up, stole his things and slit his throat.

INDIANAPOLIS — A Greenwood man will spend 40 years behind bars for slitting another man's throat during a home invasion on the north side of Indianapolis last year.

Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears announced Dominique Carlisle's sentence on Tuesday.

The 25-year-old was sentenced to 40 years in the Indiana Department of Corrections for a home invasion burglary during which he assaulted a man and cut his throat with a knife.

The victim was able to provide detectives with Carlisle’s Facebook profile and detail their encounter leading up to the assault.

On Feb. 28, 2020, police went to a north side apartment complex on a report of an armed person. When they arrived, they found a man being treated by medics for a large laceration to his neck, a swollen right eye and apparent ligature marks on both wrists.

The man said he had been messaging Carlisle on Facebook about coming over to hang out. However, the victim said when Carlisle came over he brought another man and Carlisle assaulted the victim while the other man stole items from the apartment.

Court documents say they stole two TVs, an Apple watch and an iPhone. Carlisle tied the victim's hands behind his back and cut the man's throat with a knife. The victim said Carlisle said he was going to kill him and then took a picture of him before leaving in the victim's car.

Officers found the car in the 2800 block of N. Meridian Street the next day.

Carlisle was arrested and charged in March 2020.

During a 2-day trial in May, Carlisle was found guilty of four felony charges: