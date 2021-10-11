x
Greenfield police investigating road rage shooting

Police said the shooting happened Monday afternoon at 2080 West Main St.
Credit: yaroslav1986 - stock.adobe.com

GREENFIELD, Ind. — Police are questioning two people after what is being described by witnesses as a road rage shooting in Greenfield. 

Police said they received a 911 call around 2:30 p.m. Monday from someone stating their vehicle had been shot at by two people in the parking lot of a restaurant.  

The victim was able to follow the suspect at a safe distance and provide 911 dispatchers with a vehicle description. 

Witnesses were also able to provide vehicle descriptions that assisted in locating the suspect and vehicle.

Police arrested 62-year-old Mark A. Smith of Greenfield on a preliminary charge of criminal recklessness.

The arrest will now be reviewed by the Hancock County Prosecutor's Office. 

