Crime

Greenfield Police looking for Riley Park vandals

Police said the restroom and a security camera at Riley Park were vandalized the night of Feb. 6, 2023.
Credit: Greenfield Police
Greenfield Police shared surveillance images of two vandalism suspects in Riley Park the night of Feb. 6, 2023.

GREENFIELD, Ind. — Greenfield police are looking for two vandalism suspects they said damaged public property in Riley Park Sunday, Feb. 6, 2023.

The two were seen on a park surveillance camera vandalizing a restroom before they destroyed the camera, which is owned by the City of Greenfield.

Investigators said the damage occurred between 7:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

Police have not identified the two suspects or shared an estimate of the damage they caused.

Anyone with any information should call Detective Sergeant Ron Chittum with GPD at 317-325-1210 or email him at rchittum@greenfieldin.org.

