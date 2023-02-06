Greenfield Police looking for Riley Park vandals

Police said the restroom and a security camera at Riley Park were vandalized the night of Feb. 6, 2023.

GREENFIELD, Ind. — Greenfield police are looking for two vandalism suspects they said damaged public property in Riley Park Sunday, Feb. 6, 2023.

The two were seen on a park surveillance camera vandalizing a restroom before they destroyed the camera, which is owned by the City of Greenfield.

Investigators said the damage occurred between 7:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

Police have not identified the two suspects or shared an estimate of the damage they caused.