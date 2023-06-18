Greenfield police officer arrested for OWI

The officer, who has not been identified, was placed on administrative leave pending an internal investigation.

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. — A Greenfield Police Department officer was arrested early Sunday morning for operating while intoxicated in Hamilton County, the department said.

In a statement, the Greenfield Police Department said details of the arrest were not immediately clear, and the officer's name is not being released until the department receives a copy of the arrest report.

The officer has been placed on administrative leave pending an internal investigation.

"We are committed to being transparent, even when we ourselves stumble," the department said in its statement.

Greenfield police said more information will be released when it becomes available.