Greenfield police arrest person in stolen car, searching for 2nd occupant

Police urged residents to lock their car doors with the other person at large and reportedly looking for unlocked cars to steal.

GREENFIELD, Ind. — Police in Greenfield are reminding residents to lock their cars after arresting one person in a stolen vehicle.

Greenfield police posted the warning on Facebook Monday night, saying a car that had been stolen from California was stopped in the city. Officers found a stolen license plate on the vehicle, with several other plates inside.

Investigators believe the people in the stolen vehicle are "car hoppers," since police found identification and other stolen property from multiple states inside the car that was stopped Monday night.

One person was taken into custody, but police say a man who was believed to have been with the driver was not at the scene and "is likely in Greenfield." Investigators describe the man as an average-size white male in his early 30s, who was wearing jeans, a black hoodie, white tennis shoes and may have had a hat with a marijuana leaf on it. The man had very short or shaved hair, police said.

We are encouraging you to make sure your cars are locked tonight. Officers stopped a car tonight that was stolen from... Posted by Greenfield Police Department on Monday, November 7, 2022

Based on conversation with the person officers arrested, police believe the man isn't breaking windows to get into cars, but rather is looking for cars that are unlocked to steal.