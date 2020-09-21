Indiana AG sues Greenfield monument company for taking money and not providing gravestones

The Greenfield Police Department has taken about 70 reports from people claiming Greenfield Granite failed to fulfill orders.

GREENFIELD, Ind. — Indiana's attorney general is suing a Greenfield monument company, accusing it of taking money from grieving families and then not providing gravestones. The suit against Greenfield Granite is asking for restitution for customers.

As of Sept. 15, the Greenfield Police Department had taken about 70 reports from people claiming Greenfield Granite failed to fulfill orders.

Attorney General Curtis Hill also requested a preliminary injunction and temporary restraining order aimed at preventing the company from removing, selling or transferring assets until the legal process plays out.

“We have laws in place to protect Hoosiers when businesses abandon their obligations to customers,” Attorney General Hill said. “In this case, we want to ensure that any consumers harmed by this company’s business practices receive refunds or, if they prefer, have their orders fulfilled if products remain available.”