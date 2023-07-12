Greenfield man arrested for arson of own apartment

Seth Schmidt, 21, was arrested on a preliminary charge of arson after allegedly starting a fire within his own apartment.

GREENFIELD, Ind. — A Greenfield 21-year-old was arrested on a preliminary charge of arson after he allegedly started a fire inside his own apartment.

Greenfield Fire and Police were dispatched to Seth Schmidt's apartment, Greenfield Crossing, for a report of a structure fire Tuesday morning.

Officers arrived and found an active fire inside the single apartment and were able to put it out quickly.

According to witnesses, a domestic dispute happened just before the fire. Evidence found on the scene resulted in Schmidt's arrest.