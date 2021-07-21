Greene County man sentenced to 50 years for child pornography, sexual exploitation

Brett Alan Walker, 30, was previously convicted of child molestation in Marion County in 2010.

GREENE COUNTY, Ind — A 30-year-old Greene County man has been sentenced to 50 years in prison for sexual exploitation of a minor and distribution of child pornography.

According to court documents, Brett Alan Walker, of Switz City, used a minor victim to engage in sexually explicit conduct for the purpose of creating visual depictions of the child. An investigation later revealed Walker also distributed images of the child on Kik Messenger, a social media chat application.

Google reported Walker's online crimes to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in November 2019.

On Nov. 27, 2019, police arrested Walker and rescued the child victim.

Walker was previously convicted of child molestation in Marion County in 2010 and while on probation for that offense, he was convicted of criminal confinement in 2011, for an offense involving a 14-year-old girl.

Walker was released from the Indiana Department of Corrections on December 31, 2016 — less than three years before committing the federal offenses.

"Walker’s fifty-year sentence pales in comparison to the sentence he imposed on the minor victim," said Acting U.S. Attorney John E. Childress. "Walker’s actions have demonstrated that he should never have the ability to be in any type of contact with children. This sentence will help ensure that."

Walker will also serve a lifetime term of supervised release, must pay $10,000 in restitution to the minor victim and was also ordered to have no contact with the minor victim or victim's family.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation, Indiana State Police-Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, Martinsville Police Department and Greene County Prosecutor's Office investigated the case.