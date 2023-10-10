Grant County sheriff searching for driver who hit child riding bike to bus stop

​Investigators said a GM pickup or SUV hit the boy from behind and kept going without stopping.

GRANT COUNTY, Ind. — The Grant County Sheriff's Office is searching for a car that hit a child riding his bike to the bus stop Tuesday morning.

It happened in the 2700 block of West 38th Street in Marion, Indiana.

Police said the child was riding his daily 1.4-mile route when he was hit.

Police said the child was left alone and severely injured.

When he was found, he was flown to an Indianapolis hospital for treatment. Police did not know his current condition.

Police found a black, GM passenger's side mirror at the scene from a vehicle made between 1999 and 2006.

They're asking anyone who lives along 38th Street in the area of the crash to check surveillance video between 6 and 6:25 a.m. If a possible suspect vehicle is spotted in the video, they're asked to call the sheriff.