Police searching for Grant County murder suspect

Kourtney Thompson, 26, has warrants for murder and robbery following a June 19 homicide.

MARION, Indiana — The Grant County Sherriff's Office is requesting information locating Kourtney Thompson in connection with a June 19 homicide in Marion, Indiana.

Thompson, 26, is described as roughly 5 feet tall ,135 pounds with green eyes and brown hair. She currently has warrants for murder, robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery, and misdemeanor theft.

Those warrants for Thompson's arrest were issued following the arrests of Michael Davis, 44, and James E. Watson, 44, of Marion, Indiana on June 21.

The victim, who's name has not been released by police, was found dead from multiple stab wounds and blunt force trauma shortly before 10:30 a.m. Monday.

The sheriff's office has also announced new charges for the men arrested in conjunction with this case.

Davis and Watson are charged with murder, robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery, and misdemeanor theft. Police said the two men have been cooperating fully with the investigation and are being held in the Grant County Jail without bond.