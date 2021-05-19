2 Marion residents arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting teenagers

Randy D. Nelson, 40, and Debra L. Gillespie, 37, were found and arrested at a hotel in Delaware County.

GRANT COUNTY, Ind. — Two people from Marion, Indiana, have been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting two teenagers.

The Marion Police Department contacted the Grant County Sheriff's Department Sunday, May 16 around 3 a.m. in regards to the incident.

The 14- and 15-year-old victims gave officials information about the suspects, who were later identified as Randy D. Nelson, 40, and Debra L. Gillespie, 37.

Nelson and Gillespie were found and arrested at a hotel in Delaware County, which is roughly 30 miles southeast of Grant County.

The suspects were taken to the Grant County Jail for an initial charge of rape as a Level 3 felony. Their cash bond was set at $100,005.

The Marion Police Department, Indiana State Police, Kokomo Police Department, Muncie Police Department, Marion General Hospital’s SANE nurse, and Grant County Department of Child Services assisted in the investigation.