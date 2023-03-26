Grant County deputy arrested in domestic case

Deputy Jalen Ward was arrested by Marion police Sunday morning.

MARION, Ind. — The Grant County Sheriff confirmed that one of his deputies was arrested for domestic violence Sunday and is now part of an internal investigation.

Deputy Jalen Ward, 29, was arrested by Marion Police Sunday morning for domestic battery and strangulation, according to Sheriff Del Garcia.

* NOTE: The image accompanying this report is from a previous 13News story involving Dep. Jalen Ward.

Marion Police are investigating the criminal complaint, while the sheriff's office is doing an internal investigation.

"The Sheriff's Office takes these accusations seriously and we will do a thorough internal investigation and abide and follow our policies and procedures," Garcia said in a news release. "Deputy Ward has been placed on administrative leave while the criminal, and internal investigation are completed."

"We believe in the criminal justice system and have all the confidence in the investigators and the prosecutor," Garcia added.

Jail records show Ward was arrested just before 8 a.m. Sunday.