ISP investigating Grant County correctional officer for sexual misconduct

William Niverson is accused of having a sexual relationship with a female inmate.
Credit: Indiana State Police
William Niverson

MARION, Ind. — A Grant County correctional officer is facing charges for sexual misconduct and official misconduct over inappropriate acts with a female inmate.

Indiana State Police arrested 30-year-old William Niverson, of Gas City, and he was booked into the Grant County Jail. He has since posted bond and was released.

Niverson has been working with Grant County since August of 2017.

State Police said the investigation revealed evidence that Niverson and a female inmate committed a sex act at the jail. The agency continues to investigate the incident.

