Grant County coroner rules 2-year-old's death as homicide

Police said Robert Kirkland Jr., the boy's father, told them he woke up and found his son, later identified by the coroner as Atlas Kirkland, not breathing.

GAS CITY, Ind. — The Grant County coroner has ruled a 2-year-old boy's death as a homicide.

On Dec. 24, police were called to an apartment complex in the 200 block of West South J Street in Gas City, Indiana, just before 8 a.m. on a report of an infant not breathing.

Police immediately began administering CPR. Medics arrived and pronounced Atlas dead.

Grant County coroner Stephen Dorsey provided an update Jan. 13 and ruled Atlas' death as a homicide.

Kirkland was arrested Dec. 31 on preliminary charges of domestic battery and neglect of a dependent.

The investigation is still ongoing.