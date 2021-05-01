Grant Co. man arrested for child exploitation and pornography

State Police and the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force arrested Eddie Burnett Jr., 37 after a month-long investigation

MARION, Indiana — Police arrested a Grant County man Friday on charges of child exploitation and possession of child pornography.

State Police and the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force (ICAC) arrested Eddie Burnett Jr., 37 after a month-long investigation that began with a tip to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC).

Burnett faces one count of exploitation and two counts of possession of child pornography. One pornography count involves a child under the age of 12 and the other count is for a child under 18.

Burnett was also arrested on outstanding warrants unrelated to the Indiana State Police ICAC investigation and is in the Grant County Jail awaiting his initial hearing.