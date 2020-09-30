Grandmother arrested for stealing TVs with help of grandson

In court documents, the grandson told police they had broken into the woman's trailer and took the TVs because the woman owes his grandmother money.

Greenwood police arrested a grandmother accused of stealing TVs from a tenant and bringing her grandson along. Helen Stegemoller and her grandson Stegemoller are accused of breaking into a woman's home, ransacking it and taking two TVs.

Helen is the landlord for the woman who had her house broken into and the woman said Helen was trying to evict her. In court documents, Robert told police they had broken into the woman's trailer and took the TVs because the woman owes his grandmother money.

Robert then old the officer that they trashed the house by dumping the woman's belongings on the floor and pouring trash and dog food everywhere because they had that right to since Helen is technically the owner of the trailer.

When officers asked Helen if she took the woman's TVs, she allegedly told them, "Yeah, 'cause that b***h has took me for about $30,000."

Helen tried to get the officer to not also arrest her grandson, saying that she was the ringleader. In the court documents, Helen allegedly told the officer she had no remorse because the other woman deserved it.