FBI arrests northern Indiana man in connection with Capitol attack

The FBI said the 55-year-old Goshen man is accused of four federal charges connected with the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation's Indianapolis office announced Wednesday a man from Goshen, Indiana, had been arrested on charges related to the riot.

The man, who wasn't identified by the FBI, is accused of the charges of entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly conduct in a Capitol building and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.

He is the latest in a flurry of arrests across Indiana.

#Breaking A 55-year-old Goshen, IN man has been arrested on charges related to the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol riot. As with all Capitol related arrests this is being charged out of/prosecuted in Washington D.C. Please see the Capitol Breach cases page at https://t.co/0rZofItXMb. pic.twitter.com/Q38tO0FRa0 — FBI Indianapolis (@FBIIndianapolis) March 23, 2022

Last week a southern Indiana woman was arrested and charged for her role in the riot. Nancy Barron, 46, is facing federal charges after documents say the Federal Bureau of Investigation found videos of her in and outside the Capitol building.

She has been charged with entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly conduct in a Capitol building and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.

Days before Barron was arrested, the FBI announced it had arrested two Indianapolis men and a Greenwood man.

The FBI didn't identify the men. However, it did say they were arrested on the charges of entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly or disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly conduct in a Capitol building and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.

#BREAKING Two Indianapolis men and a Greenwood man were arrested this morning by #FBIIndianpolis on charges related to the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. All were scheduled for initial appearances today. pic.twitter.com/DzfKG3c9Ki — FBI Indianapolis (@FBIIndianapolis) March 10, 2022

As these cases just begin, there are other cases involving Hoosiers that have come to a close, like the case of Anna Morgan-Lloyd. The 49-year-old from Bloomfield was the first of nearly 500 defendants to be sentenced and she avoided time behind bars.

Morgan-Lloyd was sentenced to three years of probation, 120 hours of community service and a fee of $500 in restitution after admitting to entering the Capitol.