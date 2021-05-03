Police seek 'person of interest' in assault of good Samaritan at crash scene

Police are searching for a person of interest in the assault of a good Samaritan on Feb. 1.

INDIANAPOLIS — A good Samaritan who suffered major injuries while helping car crash victims wants your help.

Tia Reece hopes someone can help put a name to the face of a "person of interest" in her case to help the police.

The car crash happened Feb. 1 in front of McDonald's in the 6800 block of West Washington Street, just west of North High School Road. Reece told 13News when she stopped to help, she never expected to get hurt.

"It actually happened right in front of me. Car was coming up next to me, hit somebody coming out," said Reece.

After helping the victims of the crash, Reece is still in pain after a man punched her in the face.

"I have fractures in my face. My jaw is misaligned, and I have got nasal issues," Reece said.

Reece said she drives in the area of the crash a lot and recently saw three crashes in a week in the same block. One of those crashes resulted in a fatality.

The Feb. 1 crash happened around noon and stopped traffic in both directions on West Washington Street. Reece stopped her truck to help the victims after witnessing the crash. The impact sent one vehicle across four lanes of traffic into the eastbound lanes of the street. Reece rushed to help a vehicle in the westbound lanes.

"One lady complained about her arm," said Reece. "I kind of stuck with her to make sure she didn't move, or if she needed something, somebody was there to comfort her."

Other drivers also stopped to help, including a man who took out his cell phone and started recording and taking snapshots of the scene. That's when a man, who was possibly in a white Dodge Ram, approached Reece and blamed her for stopped traffic. He repeatedly told Reece to move her truck, which she stopped so traffic would realize the danger ahead.

Then, out of nowhere, Reece told 13News the man blaming her for the traffic back-up suddenly launched an attack.

"He punched me on the left side of my face. I fell down, got back up, made sure the victims were still OK. The gentleman was gone," Reece said.

Reece and other drivers who stopped had already called 911. Her plan was to move her truck when the emergency vehicles arrived, so no other drivers would crash into the stalled and damaged vehicles in the street. Paramedics rendered first aid to car crash victims and check on Reece as well.

Now, Metro Police hope to identify a person of interest caught on camera by one of the drivers at the scene. Another driver snapped a photo as an injured Reece continued being a good Samaritan.

"I was more concerned with the victims more than anything," said Reece. "Being a good Samaritan or just helping other people is something my family has always done. That's where I learned to just help other people when they need help. I wasn't trying to be a hero or anything like that at all. I was genuinely concerned about the crash victims."

Not realizing the extent of her own injuries, Reece passed out driving to the home of her mother, a health care worker.

Reece believes because of the impact from the punch in the face she went into temporary shock before passing out behind the wheel of her truck. She is thankful that an interstate guardrail kept her truck from veering down an embankment. It's one more reason she hopes the person of interest can be identified by police.