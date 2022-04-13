Good Samaritan gives fleeing suspect a ride - right back to police

Aaron Bassett of Indianapolis fled from a traffic stop on I-70 Tuesday, but was brought back to police by a helpful citizen.

PUTNAM COUNTY, Ind. — An Indianapolis man who fled a traffic stop caught a ride from a good Samaritan - right back to police.

State police said a trooper detected criminal activity after stopping Aaron Bassett on Interstate 70 westbound in Putnam County around 7:40 p.m. Tuesday. After the trooper asked Bassett to get out of his vehicle, the 33-year-old drove away and the trooper began chasing him.

Police say Bassett made an illegal U-turn about a mile later and, after clipping a semi-trailer, headed east at speeds reaching 110 mph. After a front tire went flat, Bassett's vehicle went into the median and he began running away.

The trooper got out of his vehicle and gave chase on foot as more troopers arrived to join the search.

A short time later, a good Samaritan driving on CR 900 South spotted Bassett walking and offered him a ride. Thinking the suspect needed help, the driver took him back to where police were located. When Bassett spotted the police lights, police say he jumped out of the moving vehicle and ran once again.

A second trooper caught up to the suspect and took him into custody.

Bassett was wanted on a warrant from Marion County for domestic violence. He refused to submit a certified chemical test after troopers noted signs of impairment.