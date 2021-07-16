Girl shot on porch in early Friday morning shooting

IMPD told 13News that the girl said she was on the porch with some friends when two guys walked up and fired shots.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating an early Friday morning shooting that injured a girl.

Just after 1 a.m., officers responded to reports of a person shot on N Jefferson Avenue on the near east side.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a juvenile female victim who had been shot.

The girl was taken to Eskenazi Hospital in critical condition.

IMPD told 13News that the girl said she was on the porch with some friends when two guys walked up and fired shots.

No other details were immediately released.