Girl, 12, dies and boy, 15, injured after being hit by car in northern Indiana

Brelynna Felix, 12, was found dead near the roadway. Police say a 15-year-old boy was also injured after being struck by one of the car's mirrors.

AKRON, Ind. — Authorities say a 12-year-old girl is dead and a 15-year-old boy is injured after a hit and run in northern Indiana.

The Fulton County Sheriff's Office says dispatchers received a call around 7:30 p.m. Friday about children walking on State Road 19, north of County Road North.

The caller said they were worried about the kids' safety because it was dark and the kids were wearing dark clothing. While on the phone with dispatchers, the caller said they saw one of the kids possibly being hit by a passing vehicle.

First responders found a 15-year-old boy who'd been struck by the rearview mirror. The boy was taken to a Fort Wayne hospital to be treated for injuries to his head and face. Police say he was listed in serious, but stable condition.

Investigators learned 12-year-old Brelynna Felix, of Akron, was missing from the group of kids.

After a search, authorities found Felix in a field near the roadway. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the Fulton County Sheriff's Office, the car that hit the kids didn't stop and wasn't on the scene when first responders arrived.

The suspect vehicle was found in Akron on Nov. 6 and the driver was identified as 26-year-old Gage Rogers. He was arrested and taken to the Fulton County Jail.

Gage faces preliminary charges including leaving the scene of a fatal accident and leaving the scene of an accident resulting in serious bodily injury.