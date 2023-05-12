Girl, 17, wounded by bullet fired at dog

Police say a man shot at a dog that was chasing him and one of the bullets grazed a teenage girl on a nearby porch.

INDIANAPOLIS — A 17-year-old girl was wounded by a bullet that ricocheted after a man shot at a dog on the near east side Thursday night.

The shooting happened shortly before 11 p.m. in the 200 block of North Forest Avenue, near East New York Street and North Keystone Avenue.

Police tell 13News a man was walking when a dog began to chase him. The man reportedly fired twice at the dog, striking the animal. One of the bullets ricocheted and struck the girl, who was sitting on a porch nearby.

The girl was taken to the hospital with a graze wound. Her injuries were not believed to be serious.