Georgia man sentenced for sexually exploiting children in Indiana, South Carolina

Police were first alerted to Matthew Walker in 2019 after he had sexually explicit Snapchat messages with two underage Indiana boys.

INDIANAPOLIS — Matthew O. Walker, 28, of Augusta, Georgia, was sentenced to 30 years in federal prison for the sexual exploitation of children in Indiana and South Carolina.

Police were first alerted to Walker in 2019 after he had sexually explicit Snapchat messages with two underage Indiana boys. He then threatened to share the images and videos of the boys with their families if they didn't do what he said.

Investigators learned Walker sexually exploited three Indiana children and two children from South Carolina.

Walker was found in Georgia and later pleadd guilty to sexual exploitation of a child.