Gary man charged in fatal shooting of 13-year-old trick-or-treater

Desmond Crews is accused of shooting at a group of children in Hammond on Halloween.

HAMMOND, Ind. — A man has been charged with murder after shots were fired at a group of trick-or-treaters on Halloween, killing a 13-year-old boy and wounding another 13-year-old in northwestern Indiana.

The (Northwest Indiana) Times reports that 23-year-old Desmond Crews is also charged with attempted murder in connection with the death of Thomas DeLaCruz Jr. Sunday in Hammond.

One of the trick-or-treaters told police that he exchanged words with a man prior to the shooting. Court documents allege the man threatened to get a gun and shoot them.

A car later drove nearby and, according to court records, some men got out and shots were fired at the group.

According to The Times, Crews told police he was given a gun inside the car and "felt like he had to shoot" when someone else started shooting, even though he realized the trick-or-treaters were children.

Crews, who is from Gary, was reportedly caught by a Hammond police officer after the father of one of the trick-or-treaters chased after him.