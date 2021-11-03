Gary man charged in fatal shooting of 13-year-old trick-or-treater

HAMMOND, Ind. — A man has been charged with murder after shots were fired at a group of trick-or-treaters on Halloween, killing a 13-year-old boy and wounding another 13-year-old in northwestern Indiana.
The (Northwest Indiana) Times reports that 23-year-old Desmond Crews is also charged with attempted murder in connection with the death of Thomas DeLaCruz Jr. Sunday in Hammond.
One of the trick-or-treaters told police that he exchanged words with a man prior to the shooting. Court documents allege the man threatened to get a gun and shoot them.
A car later drove nearby and, according to court records, some men got out and shots were fired at the group.
According to The Times, Crews told police he was given a gun inside the car and "felt like he had to shoot" when someone else started shooting, even though he realized the trick-or-treaters were children.
Crews, who is from Gary, was reportedly caught by a Hammond police officer after the father of one of the trick-or-treaters chased after him.
It wasn’t immediately known Wednesday if Crews has an attorney.