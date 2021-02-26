Funeral arrangements set for Correction Officer Lt. Eugene Lasco

Lt. Eugene Lasco was killed while trying to help a fellow officer being stabbed by an inmate.

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. — NOTE: The above video is from a previous report on the incident at Indiana State Prison.

Funeral arrangements are set for Correction Officer Lt. Eugene Lasco. He was killed Feb. 21 while trying to help another officer being stabbed by an inmate at the Indiana State Prison in Michigan City.

Lt. Lasco's funeral with full honors will be Sunday, Feb. 28, at 3 p.m. ET at the Orak Shrine. That is located at 3848 N. Frontage Road, Michigan City, IN, 46360.

A short ceremony to remove and transport Lt. Lasco's body to the burial location in Decatur, IL, will start around 9 a.m. ET on Monday, March 1. It will begin at Root Funeral Home, 312 E. 7th Street, Michigan City, IN, 46360. His burial service will be a private ceremony.

Lt. Lasco's act of heroism

The Feb. 21 incident that took Lt. Lasco's life, began around 3:40 p.m. ET when an inmate attacked two correction officers in a common area. The Indiana Department of Correction said inmate Tymetri Campbell, 38 of Indianapolis, was attacking Sgt. Padrick Schmitt and stabbed him multiple times before Lt. Lasco went to assist.

Campbell then attacked and stabbed Lt. Lasco. Both correction officers were transported to Franciscan Hospital in Michigan City, where Lasco later died.

Lasco, 57, had been working at Indiana State Prison since 2009. During his time there, he was a locksmith and a member of the emergency squad. He served on the Technical Response Team for Safety Hazmat.

Schmitt was later transferred to Memorial Hospital in South Bend in stable condition.

Schmitt, 22, has been working at Indiana State Prison since 2016 and was recently promoted to correctional sergeant.

Campbell is now facing several charges, including murder, as a result of the incident. In 2004, Campbell was sentenced to 130 years in prison for three murder convictions in Marion County.