'Frustrated beyond words' | Vandals hit Anderson Falls in Bartholomew County destroying work done by volunteers

BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind. — Dennis Pierce is the Bartholomew County Parks Board president and it is understandable why he is so upset.

After the bathrooms had been closed at Anderson Falls for years, partly because of vandals, volunteers have been working to clean them up and get them reopened. That work included fixing things up, fresh coats of paint, new toilet paper dispensers and other investments in time and money.

When volunteers left on Saturday, things were starting to look good. They only had about a week of work left and they'd be able to have everything back open.

Then, sometime on Sunday, vandals hit the park. They knocked over the portable toilet and spray painted it along with the bathroom that was being fixed, rocks and trees, and the parking lot.

"Just so frustrated," Pierce said. "The community enjoys it and volunteers were doing something nice for the community...and someone can trash that in 24 hours is just frustrating."

Instead of preparing to reopen things, volunteers will now have to take time to repaint and fix the damage.

Security cameras aren't an option at the site because of how remote it is and no cell service. Trail cams put up in the past have been stolen or destroyed by the vandals.