2 injured during police chase on Indy's south side

Beech Grove Police said the chase began as a possible stolen vehicle investigation.

INDIANAPOLIS — Two people suffered injuries during a police chase near Beech Grove Friday morning.

A Beech Grove police spokesperson said officers located a vehicle that had been reported stolen Tuesday from a food delivery driver. Before officers could try to stop the car, it fled from officers on Thompson Road.

The chase reached speeds of up to 70 miles per hour and ended in a rollover crash on US31 and Banta Road when the suspect disregarded a stop light.

The suspect's vehicle struck a a car which rolled down an embankment. The driver of that car and the suspect were both injured and taken to hospitals. Police described the injuries as "serious but not life-threatening."

Police said the suspect, 25-year-old Joshua Montgomery, was arrested and faces multiple preliminary charges. .