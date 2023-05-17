Franklin man sentenced to 20 years after robbing Indianapolis car dealership

Jeffrey Fleshood has previous convictions for residential entry, three separate burglary charges, resisting law enforcement and possession of methamphetamine.

INDIANAPOLIS — A Franklin man was sentenced to 20 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to robbing an Indianapolis car dealership.

Jeffrey Fleshood, 44, was also guilty of being a felon in possession of a handgun.

According to court documents, on Oct. 21, 2021, Fleshood called the dealership about a truck and said he would be by later to buy it. When he got to the dealership, he asked a worker about the truck and then pulled a gun. Fleshood ordered the worker to get on his knees and tried to zip-tie the worker's hands.

The worker then began fighting back as Fleshood hit the worker with his fists and the gun. The worker suffered cuts, bruises and a broken tooth, but was able to get the gun away from Fleshood and call 911.

Fleshood ran from the dealership and was caught by officers.

Fleshood has previous convictions for residential entry, three separate burglary charges, resisting law enforcement and possession of methamphetamine.

“Every person deserves to feel safe where they live and work. This defendant terrorized and violently robbed an innocent man at his place of employment,’ said U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Indiana Zachary A. Myers. “His violent, senseless crimes have no place in our communities, and we are safer with him behind federal prison bars. I am grateful to the FBI and IMPD for ensuring that he is held accountable for his actions."