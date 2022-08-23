Franklin man facing federal charges for making and selling ghost guns

Alexander Clark, 26, faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in federal prison if convicted.

FRANKLIN, Indiana — A Franklin man is facing federal charges for allegedly making and selling "ghost guns," including machine guns and "glock switches."

Alexander Clark, 26, is accused of dealing firearms without a license, possession and/or transfer of machine guns and manufacturing machine guns.

Agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives began investigating Clark in May. Over the next several months, agents claim to have purchased several 3-D printed Glock-style firearms and devices capable of converting semiautomatic rifles to fully automatic machineguns from Clark.

During a search of Clark's house, ATF agents seized 30 firearms including several 3-D printed firearms, several “Glock switches” used to convert firearms into machine guns, a suspected fully automatic AR-15 rifle, 3-D printing filament, a laptop with a Glock frame on the screen connected to a 3-D printer, and a silencer.

Ghost guns lack the serial numbers marked on other firearms, they are impossible for law enforcement to trace through the ATF’s National Tracing Center.