26-year-old Frankfort man arrested for child solicitation

Police arrested Mark Bogan after watching and investigating a citizen decoy operation.

FRANKFORT, Ind. — A 26-year-old Frankfort man was arrested Thursday after a citizen decoy operation caught him allegedly trying to meet up with a minor.

The incident happened Friday, Feb. 19 in the 200 block of West Walnut Street in Frankfort.

Frankfort Police said they watched and investigated the Facebook Live from Predator Catchers Indianapolis before making an arrest.

Following the investigation, Mark Bogan was arrested Thursday, Feb. 25 and taken to the Clinton County Jail.

Bogan faces the following charges:

Child solicitation — Level 4 felony

Dissemination of matter harmful to minors — Level 6 felony