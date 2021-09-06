Foul play suspected in death of inmate

BUNKER HILL, Ind. — Indiana State Police are investigating the death of an inmate at the Miami Correctional Facility.
Police said 42-year-old Matthew Koch was found unresponsive in his cell by staff members around 11:30 a.m. Sunday.
Despite life-saving measures performed by prison staff members, Koch died at the facility.
Detectives said foul play appears likely and they are treating the death as a homicide.
According to prison records, Koch was serving a 30 year sentence for robbery and kidnapping.