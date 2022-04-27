Fort Wayne stepmother pleads guilty to charges in stepson's death

Court documents allege Alesha L. Miller, 30, beat her stepson, Elijah Thomas Ross, with a wooden “sorority paddle."

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — A Fort Wayne woman has pleaded guilty to three felony charges in the death of her 9-year-old stepson, who died in December after suffering blunt force injuries.

Alesha L. Miller, 30, pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated battery and two counts of neglect of a dependent, The Journal Gazette reported. A higher level neglect charge will be dropped and Miller will face a 30-year prison sentence if an Allen County judge accepts her plea agreement.

Her sentencing hearing is scheduled for May 24.

A probable cause affidavit alleges that Miller beat her stepson, Elijah Thomas Ross, with a wooden "sorority paddle." The court documents said that when Alesha hit Elijah with the paddle, he "went limp and they thought he was playing dead."

Elijah was pronounced dead on Dec. 18 after Miller and the boy's mother, Jenna M. Miller, 37, brought him to a Fort Wayne hospital.

The Allen County coroner ruled the child's death a homicide and determined that he died of multiple blunt-force injuries, including a traumatic brain injury caused by a buildup of blood.