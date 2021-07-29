Fort Wayne man charged in downtown Indianapolis shooting

Carnell Williams is charged with two counts of criminal recklessness and a count of carrying a handgun without a license.

INDIANAPOLIS — Formal charges were filed against a Fort Wayne man for a shooting in downtown Indianapolis last weekend.

It was just after 3:30 a.m. July 25, when IMPD officers patrolling the area of East Georgia Street heard multiple gunshots and found a man shot. After getting a description of the alleged shooter, officers and Indiana State Police troopers located the suspect, later identified as Williams.

IMPD aggravated assault detectives spoke with a witness that was able to identify Williams, 26, as the alleged shooter. Police also recovered a gun from a car Williams was trying to get into.

The victim was in town to watch his son at a youth basketball tournament. While leaving a bar, some people ran past the victim and then he heard shots. It was at that point that Williams allegedly came around a corner and fired at the group that was running, but hit the victim instead. The victim is expected to recover.

Police were able to use surveillance video from downtown to also identify Williams as firing a shot and hitting the victim. According to court documents, Williams said he was downtown on a date and denied having anything to do with the shooting.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 (TIPS).