INDIANAPOLIS — The Fort Wayne Police Department is asking the public to be on the lookout for a fugitive.

Cedrick Carter, 33, is wanted in Allen County for failure to appear on a charge of unlawful possession of a firearm. Carter also has a warrant out of Johnson County for strangulation and domestic battery.

Carter is 6 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs 240 pounds.