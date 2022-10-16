x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Fort Wayne Council seeks answers on mayor's OWI arrest

Mayor Tom Henry’s blood-alcohol level was 0.152 after he was arrested the evening of Oct. 9.
Credit: Allen County Sheriff’s Dept. via AP
This image taken Oct. 9, 2022 provided by the Allen County Sheriff’s Dept. shows Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry. The mayor of Indiana’s second-largest city had a blood alcohol reading nearly twice the state's limit for driving when he was arrested over the weekend for drunken driving, court records show.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — The Fort Wayne City Council has asked the city's attorney to answer several questions stemming from Mayor Tom Henry's recent drunken driving crash and the suspension of his driver's license for 90 days.

Council President Jason Arp sent the letter to City Attorney Malak Heiny on Friday and asked for a reply by the close of business Wednesday, Oct. 19.

The questions seek information on 12 topics, such as leasing information for the Chevrolet Impala the mayor was driving, insurance coverage and whether Henry was ever stopped by police previously.

Henry’s blood-alcohol level was 0.152 after he was arrested the evening of Oct. 9. Indiana’s legal limit to drive is 0.08.

Police said Henry was driving and his wife and mother-in-law were passengers when his vehicle went left of the center line and struck another car. The other driver was not injured.

Credit: City of Fort Wayne

Hours after his release from the Allen County Jail, Henry read a statement to reporters, apologizing "for the poor decision I made to get behind the wheel" after drinking alcohol at an event Saturday.

"Like every other resident of the city of Fort Wayne, I will be held accountable for those actions in future legal proceedings," he said. "I respect the legal process. I will adhere to the legal process. And I will accept the consequences."

He tweeted that he was "relieved that no one was hurt in this incident" and said the Fort Wayne Police Department "handled this situation with professionalism and followed all of the correct procedures and protocols."

The 70-year-old Democrat pleaded guilty Monday to operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.

Henry, who was first elected in 2007, has said he plans to run again in 2023. Fort Wayne, with a population of roughly 265,000, is 120 miles northeast of Indianapolis.

Tom Didier, a Republican who plans to run for mayor, said he has known the Henry family for years.

"These relationships go beyond politics," he said. "I would encourage everyone to pray for them and all those involved in this accident, and I hope that no one was seriously harmed."

What other people are reading: 

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Man dead after shooting on Indy's west side

Before You Leave, Check This Out