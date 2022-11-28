Former Zionsville substitute teacher convicted on 2 counts of child seduction

ZIONSVILLE, Ind. — A 28-year-old man was found guilty of two counts of child seduction following a bench trial Nov. 23.
According to prosecutors, Shawn A. Martin II was a substitute teacher for the Zionsville School Corporation when he met the student.
Prosecutors said the sexual acts happened in November 2020 off of school property.
"Martin used his position of authority to prey upon a juvenile, and it is our duty to do everything we can do to protect them," Special Victim's Prosecutor Heidi Jennings said. "There are no words than can express my gratitude to the victim, the victim's family, and the prosecution team."
Martin is scheduled be sentenced Dec. 19 at 1:30 p.m. ET.