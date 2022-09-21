Former Zionsville gymnastics coach convicted for child molest

Kenneth Arnold is accused of molesting a child at an athletic center in Zionsville between January 2014 and December 2016.

BOONE COUNTY, Ind. — A former Zionsville gymnastics coach was found guilty of three counts of child molestation.

Kenneth Arnold is accused of molesting a child at an athletic center in Zionsville between January 2014 and December 2016. The victim was under the age of 14 when the alleged assault happened.

The allegations came in 2020 after the victim told about the molestation during counseling and it was reported to police.

“We are extremely happy that we were able to obtain this important verdict for the victim, the victim’s family, and the community. Our job is not finished as we still have a sentencing hearing coming up where we will be advocating for a lengthy sentence," said Heidi Jennings, Special Victim’s Prosecutor.

Arnold's sentencing is set for November.

He had previously been the subject of two investigations in 2016 of other sex crime related charges that were alleged to have happened during the same time period of these charges. Arnold was accused of assaulting three girls, ages 10-12, as they trained at Zionsville’s InterActive Academy.

One of the cases went to trial, and the jury was unable to reach a verdict.