Former USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar appealing sentence

LANSING, Mich. — Former USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar is appealing his sentence for acts of criminal sexual conduct to the Michigan Supreme Court.

Nassar was facing abuse allegations from more than 250 women and girls. He pleaded guilty to penetrating girls with ungloved hands when they sought treatment for injuries at Twistars, a gymnastics club that was run by a 2012 U.S. Olympic coach.

Nassar's appeal claims the judge was biased and violated judicial canons after she allowed every accuser that wanted to speak at the sentencing hearing and leveled some scathing remarks of her own.

Judge Rosemarie Aquilina said Nassar deserved cruel punishment if the Constitution would allow it.

In his appeal, Nassar is asking for a new sentencing hearing with a new judge. The same request was denied by the Michigan State Court of Appeals in December.

Nassar worked at Michigan State University and USA Gymnastics, which trains elite gymnasts. Nassar is in a Florida federal prison serving a 60-year sentence for child pornography.