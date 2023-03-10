Former U.S. Army military police sergeant sentenced to 25 years in Beech Grove teen's killing

German Parra was sentenced in the death of 16-year-old Xavier Weir.

BEECH GROVE, Ind. — A former U.S. Army military police sergeant was sentenced to 25 years in the deadly shooting of a Beech Grove teen in 2019.

German Parra was sentenced in the death of 16-year-old Xavier Weir. With credit for time he's been in jail and part of the sentence the judge suspended, Parra will actually see his time in prison reduced to just over 14 years.

A plea agreement also meant the murder charge was dismissed for Parra. Instead, he was sentenced for criminal recklessness and robbery resulting in serious bodily injury.

Weir, a former Scecina Memorial High School student, was shot and killed in the 400 block of Grovewood Drive. Police said the incident was captured on surveillance cameras.